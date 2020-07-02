Reports: NFL planning to play ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing' in nod to Black Lives Matter

The NFL is reportedly planning on playing “Lift Every Voice and Sing” before all Week 1 football games this fall.

USA Today and ESPN , citing a league source, reported that the NFL is in the process of finalizing plans to play the song considered a “Black Anthem.” EW Scripps has left a request with the NFL and NFLPA for comment.

USA Today reports that the song would be performed before the Star Spangled Banner before Week 1 games in September. USA Today’s report also indicates that the league and players are considering plans on honoring the victims of police brutality during the 2020 NFL season.

Earlier this week, NASCAR played “Lift Every Voice and Sing” before the Pocono 350. The song has also been performed at other various sporting events, including a Georgetown men's basketball game, as seen here.

The lyrics to the song were written as a poem in 1900 and set to music five years later.

Last month, amid a nationwide protests in response to the death of George Floyd, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who faced blame for not standing behind players who participated in protests, conceded he was wrong about players kneeling during the national anthem in response to police brutality.

Goodell stated his support for Black Lives Matter in a video released on social media.

"We the National Football League, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of black people," Goodell said. "We, the National Football League, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest," Goodell said.

