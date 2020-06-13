Protests underway after police fatally shoot man in Atlanta

Protests reignited in Atlanta early Saturday, hours after Atlanta Police officers shot and killed Rayshard Brooks, 27, outside a Wendy’s in Atlanta late Friday.

No body worn or dash cam video of the incident has been released to the public. Video circulating on social media reportedly of the incident shows a man grabbing a stun gun from police during a struggle and running from officers. The video shows officers then shooting Brooks as he tried to flee.

“The (Georgia Bureau of Investigations) is aware that there is video posted on social media captured by witnesses in this incident. We are reviewing the video & the early investigative information in this case. We’ll provide an update as soon as we can,” the agency said Saturday morning.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations said that officers responded to a call of a man who fell asleep behind the wheel in a drive thru. The police accused Brooks of failing a field sobriety test.

Police then claimed Brooks struggled with officers during the arrest. The Georgia Bureau of Investigations said that officers then fired a Taser at Brooks.

Eyewitnesses told investigators that Brooks then struggled with officers over the Taser, and that’s when at least one officer shot Brooks.

Brooks was transported to the hospital, and he died during surgery.

Atlanta has been the site of a number of large protests in recent weeks in the wake of the death of George Floyd. Floyd died on Memorial Day in police custody after a Minneapolis police officer held a knee against his neck for nearly nine minutes.

