Protesters in Baltimore pull down statue of Christopher Columbus, dump it into the harbor

Posted at 8:52 AM, Jul 05, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-05 11:52:48-04

Baltimore protesters pulled down a statue of Christopher Columbus and thew it into the city’s Inner Harbor on Saturday.

Demonstrators used ropes to take down the monument in the Little Italy neighborhood.

Baltimore Police stated, "we have no new updates to provide at this time."

In a statement, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said on Twitter:

"While we welcome peaceful protests and constructive dialogue on whether and how to put certain monuments in context or move them to museums through a legal process, lawlessness, vandalism, and destruction of public property is completely unacceptable. That is the antithesis of democracy and should be condemned by everyone, regardless of their politics."

