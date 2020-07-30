Menu

Prosecutor: No charges for officer in Michael Brown’s 2014 shooting death

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — St. Louis County’s top prosecutor announced Thursday afternoon he reached the same conclusion recently that the Department of Justice did years ago, that there is not enough evidence to charge a former officer in the fatal shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.

Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell's announcement could reopen old wounds amid a renewed and intense national conversation about racial injustice and the police treatment of minorities.

Bell said his office's investigation did not exonerate the former officer, Darren Wilson.

It was nearly six years ago that a grand jury declined to indict Wilson, the white police officer who shot Brown, a Black 18-year-old. The shooting happened in August 2014, and lead to many nights of protest.

Bell became county prosecutor in January 2019. His predecessor reviewed evidence from Brown's shooting and convened a grand jury. The jury ultimately declined to indict Wilson. Brown's family and others asked Bell to reopen the case. Bell was noncommittal until Thursday's announcement.

