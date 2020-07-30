Prosecutor: No charges for officer in Michael Brown’s 2014 shooting death

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — St. Louis County’s top prosecutor announced Thursday afternoon he reached the same conclusion recently that the Department of Justice did years ago, that there is not enough evidence to charge a former officer in the fatal shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.

Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell's announcement could reopen old wounds amid a renewed and intense national conversation about racial injustice and the police treatment of minorities.

Bell said his office's investigation did not exonerate the former officer, Darren Wilson.

Bell: I also want to be clear, our investigation does not exonerate Darren Wilson. https://t.co/MlztWlu4ne — Joel Currier (@joelcurrier) July 30, 2020

It was nearly six years ago that a grand jury declined to indict Wilson, the white police officer who shot Brown, a Black 18-year-old. The shooting happened in August 2014, and lead to many nights of protest.

Bell became county prosecutor in January 2019. His predecessor reviewed evidence from Brown's shooting and convened a grand jury. The jury ultimately declined to indict Wilson. Brown's family and others asked Bell to reopen the case. Bell was noncommittal until Thursday's announcement.