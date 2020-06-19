Menu

Pres. Trump tweets curfew lifted after talking with Tulsa mayor ahead of weekend rally

Pres. Trump tweets curfew lifted after talking with Tulsa mayor ahead of weekend rally
Posted at 2:03 PM, Jun 19, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-19 17:03:01-04

President Donald Trump tweeted the curfew originally planned for Friday and Saturday night in downtown Tulsa are now lifted.

Trump tweeted he spoke to Tulsa mayor G.T. Bynum.

2 Works for You reached out to city leaders about the tweet. They said on Thursday Secret Service asked the city to issue a curfew for the Federal Exclusion Zone near the BOK Center, but on Friday, Secret Service asked the city to lift the order.

Mayor G.T. Bynum said:

Last night, I enacted a curfew at the request of Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin, following consultation with the United States Secret Service based on intelligence they had received. Today, we were told the curfew is no longer necessary so I am rescinding it.
Mayor G.T. Bynum

Here's details on the original curfew plan as posted by the Tulsa Police Department.

READ MORE: Preparations underway for Trump rally in Tulsa

The city is setting up cooling stations on Friday and Saturday for people outside over the weekend:

Tulsa County Social Services-- open weekdays
2401 Charles Page Blvd.
Tulsa OK 74127
Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 8 p.m.

John 3:16 Mission-- open through the weekend
506 N. Cheyenne
Tulsa, OK 74103
24/7

KJRH first reported this story.

