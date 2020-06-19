Pres. Trump tweets curfew lifted after talking with Tulsa mayor ahead of weekend rally

President Donald Trump tweeted the curfew originally planned for Friday and Saturday night in downtown Tulsa are now lifted.

Trump tweeted he spoke to Tulsa mayor G.T. Bynum.

I just spoke to the highly respected Mayor of Tulsa, G.T. Bynum, who informed me there will be no curfew tonight or tomorrow for our many supporters attending the #MAGA Rally. Enjoy yourselves - thank you to Mayor Bynum! @gtbynum — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2020

2 Works for You reached out to city leaders about the tweet. They said on Thursday Secret Service asked the city to issue a curfew for the Federal Exclusion Zone near the BOK Center, but on Friday, Secret Service asked the city to lift the order.

Mayor G.T. Bynum said:

Last night, I enacted a curfew at the request of Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin, following consultation with the United States Secret Service based on intelligence they had received. Today, we were told the curfew is no longer necessary so I am rescinding it. Mayor G.T. Bynum

Here's details on the original curfew plan as posted by the Tulsa Police Department.

The city is setting up cooling stations on Friday and Saturday for people outside over the weekend:

Tulsa County Social Services-- open weekdays

2401 Charles Page Blvd.

Tulsa OK 74127

Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 8 p.m.

John 3:16 Mission-- open through the weekend

506 N. Cheyenne

Tulsa, OK 74103

24/7

