Popular Santa Barbara restaurant temporarily changes its name amid George Floyd protests

A popular Santa Barbara restaurant has temporarily changed its name amid the George Floyd protests.

Sambo's, which is known for its pancakes, first opened its doors in 1957. The restaurant is a combination of the original two owner's names, which according to NBC News is considered a racial term.

The current owners said on Facebook that a group led by Rashelle Monet created a GoFundMe page for the restaurant to rebrand itself.

"We did not ask Rashelle to do so, nor will we take any of the funds," owners Chad and Michelle Stevens said in the post. "We suggest Rashelle determine where those funds could be used for good our community."

"We are changing the name of our restaurant, what the future name will be is still uncertain, however, it will not be Sambo’s," the owners said in an Instagram post. "Our family has looked into our hearts and realize that we must be sensitive when others whom we respect make a strong appeal. So today we stand in solidarity with those seeking change and doing our part as best we can. We will block out our sign with a message of peace and love as soon as possible and we are looking to work with the community to determine how we go forward. Please join us in this message of peace and love. Also please know we do not tolerate racism or violence. We are committed to being part of a long-term solution. And we ask our customers and neighbors to join us in that pledge."