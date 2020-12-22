Officer fatally shoots unarmed black man in Columbus, Ohio; mayor says officer has been fired

An officer has been dismissed following the shooting of an unarmed black man in Columbus, Ohio, on Tuesday.

WBNS-TV reported that the man was 47 years old, and that the man was holding a cell phone at the time of his death.

Officials have not released the name of the officer or of the person killed, as of Tuesday afternoon. The officer was a member of the Columbus Division of Police.

The shooting was the second time a citizen was killed by law enforcement within the city. Three weeks ago, Casey Goodson Jr. was shot and killed by Franklin County Sheriff Deputy Jason Meade. Authorities said that investigators recovered a weapon on the scene, but a family attorney told CNN that Goodson was holding a sandwich at the time of the shooting. No charges have been filed in that case, and investigation is still ongoing.

“We are still raw from the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and less than 3 weeks ago, Casey Goodson Jr. Early this morning we learned of the killing of another African American at the hands of law enforcement,” Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said in a news conference on Tuesday.

During the shooting death of Goodson, deputies were not wearing body-worn cameras. During Tuesday’s shooting, Ginther said that officers did not turn on their body-worn cameras until after the shooting occurred.

Ginther said that the body-worn cameras worn by Columbus Police have a 60-second “lookback” feature that captured video of the shooting. The lookback feature does not capture the audio.

WBNS reported that the cruiser’s dash camera was not activated as police were responding to a non-emergency call that did not require lights and sirens.

“Our community is exhausted,” Ginther added. “While it is very early in the investigation, there is one fact that disturbs me greatly. The officer involved did not turn on their body-worn camera until after the shooting.”

Ginther said that the officer’s badge and gun has been turned in, but would continue getting paid during the investigation due to contractual obligations.

The family of the man killed on Tuesday will be shown the body-worn camera footage before it is released to the public. Ginther estimates the video will be made public by Wednesday.