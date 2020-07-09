Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier unveils 'ACT' department reform plan

TUCSON, Ariz. — In light of recent protests over racial equality and police brutality, the Pima County Sheriff's Department is rolling out a new reform plan.

In a Facebook video Wednesday, the department rolled out its "A.C.T." initiative, which stands for Accountability, Community Engagement and Transparency. The department says it will review and revise any policies if needed, including use of force, duty to intervene, de-escalation and chokehold policies.

Another focus will be to hire community engagement specialists.

"Community engagement specialists will be people who have an undergrad in sociology or social work to better handle calls which do not require a sworn officer," Sheriff Napier said in Wednesday's Facebook video. "These would be mental health calls, substance abuse, incorrigible children -- a wide variety of calls that do not require a deputy's presence."

The department also plans to create a community accountability website where policies, discipline review and major incidents will be made public.

Napier says they're hoping to have the A.C.T. plan ready by mid-August.