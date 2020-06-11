Petition calls on Disney parks to re-theme Splash Mountain due to 'racist tropes'

ORLANDO, Fla. — Fans are calling on Disney parks to re-theme one of their most iconic rides.

A petition posted on Change.org asks Disney to remove all references to its 1946 film "Song of the South" from Splash Mountain.

The petition says the movie "steeped in extremely problematic and stereotypical racist tropes." The petition suggests Disney should re-theme the ride around "Princess and the Frog." Tiana, the main character in the film, is recognized for being Disney's first African-American princess.

The petition had more than 8,000 signatures as of Thursday morning. The petition's current goal is set at 10,000 signatures.

The call for change comes as the country continues to hold discussions surrounding racial injustice in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody.

Floyd's death caught the nation's attention after bystander video showed the 46-year-old man struggling to breathe while in police custody in late May. The video showed a white police officer, later identified as Derek Chauvin, kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes.

Chauvin was initially charged with third-degree murder before charges were upgraded to second-degree murder. He's also charged with manslaughter.

The three other officers involved in Floyd's arrest — Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane — have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

This story was originally published by KJ Hiramoto on WFTS in Tampa, Florida.