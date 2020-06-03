Peaceful protesters in New York briefly stranded bridge after NYPD blockaded each side

NEW YORK CITY — A march turned into a peaceful hours-long standoff between protesters and police at the Manhattan Bridge between Brooklyn and Manhattan Tuesday night.

The crowd of demonstrators who were peacefully marching from Brooklyn to Manhattan were crossing the Manhattan Bridge after the city's 8 p.m. curfew. Police stopped marchers from entering Manhattan the island when police barricaded the bridge at its exit.

According to social media reports, protesters became "stuck" on the bridge, as police also blockaded the Brooklyn side of the bridge.

As the night went on, aerial footage showed the large group of peaceful protesters begin to cross the bridge back toward Brooklyn.

The video showed many protesters exiting the bridge in Brooklyn at around 11 p.m.

This story was originally published by WPIX in New York.