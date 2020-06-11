One of the former officers arrested in George Floyd's death posts bail

Thomas Lane, one of the four former Minneapolis officers arrested in connection with the death of George Floyd, posted bail on Wednesday according to jail records.

Lane was among the three officers who were charged with aiding and abetting a murder. The fourth officer, Derek Chauvin, was charged with murder.

Lane's bail was set at $750,000 following his arrest last week.

Lane was on his fourth day with the Minneapolis Police when Floyd died in his custody. The four officers were fired one day after Floyd’s death.

Floyd died after Chauvin held a knee to Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.

