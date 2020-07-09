Menu

Officers in deadly Breonna Taylor raid thought she was alone

AP
Posted at 2:11 PM, Jul 09, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-09 17:11:06-04

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville police officers who fatally shot Breonna Taylor while serving a warrant were told she should be home alone.

Officers were told the main target of a large-scale narcotics investigation was elsewhere.

Taylor was shot eight times after officers used a battering ram to knock down her door on March 13.

Sgt. Johnathan Mattingly spoke to internal investigators about two weeks after the raid.

News outlets obtained the interview with Mattingly on Thursday.

Mattingly says officers were told Taylor's apartment was a "soft target" and Taylor "should be there alone."

Taylor's boyfriend was actually there and shot Mattingly in the leg.

