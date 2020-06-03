Obama to deliver on-camera remarks regarding George Floyd, ongoing protests

Former President Barack Obama will address the massive anti-police brutality protests that have been sparked by the death of George Floyd on camera on Wednesday.

Obama's comments will come during the My Brother's Keeper Alliance Town Hall Series. He'll be joined by police reform activists and public figures, including former Attorney General Eric Holder.

The stream will mark Obama's first on-camera comments since Floyd's death while in police custody sent shockwaves through the U.S. and inspired peaceful protests in dozens of major cities — some of which have developed into riots.

Obama previously addressed Floyd's death and protest movement in an essay published Monday. In that essay, Obama condemned violent protests, lauded those who were demonstrating peacefully and outlined ways that protesters could appropriately affect change in their communities.

My Brother's Keeper Alliance is an arm of the Obama Foundation that aims to inspire young men of color in America by building safe and supportive communities and give them a chance for success.

Obama's comments will be streamed live on his website beginning at 5 p.m. ET.