Nurse out of a job after writing about running over protesters

A nurse in Illinois is no longer employed after posting on social media about running over protesters amid massive unrest gripping the country.

According to WMBD-TV, the nurse was no longer associated with OSF HealthCare after making “insensitive comments” made on social media. It’s unclear if she was fired or quit on her own accord.

“As previously shared, a Facebook comment made by one of our Mission Partners did not align with our values,” a spokesperson for OSF HealthCare told WMBD on Friday. “That person was immediately suspended, and as of today, is no longer with our organization. Words and actions that seek to marginalize or harm others have no place within our Ministry.

The post read, “If I’m driving down the road with my horse trailer behind me. No matter who you are. If you’re in the road ‘protesting’ I will run you over. I will not stop. I will not brake. I will not hesitate. I’d rather go to jail than have you injure or scare my horses.”

A number of Twitter users brought the May 31 Facebook post to the attention of OSF HealthCare in recent days.

“Thank you for bringing this to our attention. We're aware of the situation, and our HR team is addressing it,” the organization said before announcing the nurse no longer was an employee.