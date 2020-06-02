Niagara Falls to turn off lights in solidarity with Blackout Tuesday

Both the American and Canadian Horseshoe Falls will be turning off the nightly illumination on Tuesday in solidarity and support with the black community and Blackout Tuesday.

The Niagara Falls Illumination Board announced the recognition on Tuesday.

Blackout Tuesday was initially planned as a protest for those in the music industry in response to the death of George Floyd but has turned into a social media movement intended to start dialogues and reflection on racial injustice.

The lights will shut off from 10-11 p.m.

