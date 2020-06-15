Menu

NBA star Russell Westbrook to produce documentary series over 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
NBA basketball player Russell Westbrook joins demonstrators Sunday June, 7, 2020 in Compton, Calif., during a protest over the death of George Floyd who died May 25 after he was restrained by Minneapolis police. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Posted at 10:56 AM, Jun 15, 2020
Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook announced on Twitter that he is producing a documentary over the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

Westbrook, who played 11 years for the Oklahoma City Thunder before being traded to the Rockets in 2019, said in a tweet that living in Oklahoma opened his eyes "to the rich and sordid history of the state."

"When I learned about the heartbreaking events that happened in Tulsa nearly 100 years ago, I knew this was a story I wanted to tell," Westbrook tweeted. "It's upsetting that the atrocities that transpired then, are still so relevant today. It's important we uncover the buried stories of African Americans in this country. We must amplify them now more than ever if we want to create change moving forward."

Variety reported that the name of the series will be "Terror In Tulsa: The Rise And Fall Of Black Wall Street."

America In Crisis