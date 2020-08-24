NBA, NFL players react to police shooting of Black man in Wisconsin

Several notable athletes like LeBron James and Tyrann Mathieu took to Twitter to voice their outrage over the shooting of a Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

On Sunday, Jacob Blake was shot multiple times in the back as he entered an SUV, CNN reported.

CNN also reported that on Monday, two police officers were put on leave.

By Monday afternoon, athletes and teams from around the sports world had taken to social media to voice their outrage:

"And y’all wonder why we say what we say about the Police!!," LeBron James tweeted. "Someone please tell me WTF is this???!!! Exactly another black man being targeted. This shit is so wrong and so sad!! Feel so sorry for him, his family, and OUR PEOPLE!! We want JUSTICE."

In a statement, the Milwaukee Bucks said they were praying for the recovery of Blake.

Kansas City Chiefs' Tyrann Mathieu was angered by how many times Blake had reportedly been shot.

Damn they shot that man 7 times.... why can’t 3 officers subdue one male? I truly need answers y’all comment on everything else...... — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) August 24, 2020

Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell also expressed his outrage on the shooting on Monday.

“F the games and playoffs,” Mitchell wrote on Twitter. “This is why we don’t feel safe.”

TMJ4 says Blake was transported to a hospital in serious condition.