NASCAR to ban Confederate flag from races, properties

NASCAR has banned the Confederate flag from all events and properties. NASCAR says the Confederate flag “runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry.”

Former chairman Brian France in 2015 tried to ban the flying of Confederate flags at race tracks, a proposal too broad to enforce and one that angered NASCAR’s core Southern-based fan base.

“The presence of the confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry. Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special," NASCAR said in a statement. "The display of the confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties.”

NASCAR's announcement comes during a period of national unrest over race relations in the United States. In response to protests, a number of confederate statues are in the process of being removed from a handful of public squares.