NASCAR to ban Confederate flag from races, properties

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
FILE - In this July 4, 2015, file photo, confederate and American flags fly on top of motor homes at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Bubba Wallace, the only African-American driver in the top tier of NASCAR, calls for a ban on the Confederate flag in the sport that is deeply rooted in the South. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
Posted at 2:10 PM, Jun 10, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-10 17:16:48-04

NASCAR has banned the Confederate flag from all events and properties. NASCAR says the Confederate flag “runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry.”

Former chairman Brian France in 2015 tried to ban the flying of Confederate flags at race tracks, a proposal too broad to enforce and one that angered NASCAR’s core Southern-based fan base.

“The presence of the confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry. Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special," NASCAR said in a statement. "The display of the confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties.”

NASCAR's announcement comes during a period of national unrest over race relations in the United States. In response to protests, a number of confederate statues are in the process of being removed from a handful of public squares.

America In Crisis