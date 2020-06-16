NASCAR driver races pro-police car days after fellow driver races in Black Lives Matter car

Days after NASCAR's only African American driver drove a car with a Black Lives Matter paint scheme, a second racer drove a car with a pro-police paint scheme.

Kyler Weatherman drove a car adorned with a "Thin Blue Line" flag — a black-and-white American flag with one blue stripe — and the hashtag #BackTheBlue during Sunday's Dixie Vodka 400.

While Weatherman's car did specifically mention the "Blue Lives Matter" movement, the "Thin Blue Line" flag is used as an emblem by the organization.

Blue Lives Matter is a pro-police group. Critics say the group's formation directly countered the Black Lives Matter movement.

#MHR #47 Back The Blue Chevy Camaro @HomesteadMiami

Piloted by @KyleWeatherman who will start the #Hooters250 today at 3:30pmET on FOX pic.twitter.com/OBMSGp2Vgz — MHR Racing (@MhrRacing) June 13, 2020

On Wednesday, driver Bubba Wallace's No. 43 car painted with a Black Lives Matter paint scheme, which included an image of a black person and a white person shaking hands on the hood of his car along with the words "compassion, love, understanding."

NASCAR has made several steps to address racism as protests against racism and police brutality take place across the country. Last week, NASCAR announced it would no longer permit fans to fly the Confederate flag at its events and said it would allow drivers to demonstrate during the national anthem.