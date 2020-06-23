NASCAR and FBI: Bubba Wallace not the target of a hate crime

NASCAR and the FBI said on Tuesday that investigators have completed an investigation and determined that driver Bubba Wallace was not the target of a hate crime.

The racing circuit said that video from NASCAR given to the FBI concluded that a rope fashioned like a noose had been hanging from Wallace’s garage since as early as last fall.

"The FBI learned that garage number 4, where the noose was found, was assigned to Bubba Wallace last week.," said US Attorney Jay E Town and FBI Special Agent Johnnie Sharp in a joint statement. "The investigation also revealed evidence, including authentic video confirmed by NASCAR, that the noose found in garage number 4 was in that garage as early as October 2019. Although the noose is now known to have been in garage number 4 in 2019, nobody could have known Mr. Wallace would be assigned to garage number 4 last week."

NASCAR also released a statement on Tuesday.

“The FBI has completed its investigation at Talladega Superspeedway and determined that Bubba Wallace was not the target of a hate crime,” NASCAR said in a statement. “The FBI report concludes, and photographic evidence confirms, that the garage door pull rope fashioned like a noose had been positioned there since as early as last fall. This was obviously well before the 43 team’s arrival and garage assignment. We appreciate the FBI’s quick and thorough investigation and are thankful to learn that this was not an intentional, racist act against Bubba. We remain steadfast in our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all who love racing.”

Wallace's crew reported on Sunday finding a noose hanging from a garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway.

Before Monday's race, drivers and crew members stood in solidarity with Wallace. Fellow drivers pushed Wallace’s car to the front of the field moments before the race got underway.

Wallace became the first Black full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver in 2018 in more than four decades. He instantly found success as a full-time driver, finishing as the runner-up of the 2018 Daytona 500.

Amid national unrest over the death of George Floyd, Wallace called for the ban of Confederate symbols from NASCAR events. NASCAR announced two weeks ago that Confederate flags would no longer be permitted at its tracks.

Despite the ban, multiple Confederate flags were seen flying outside of the raceway, according to photos shared by the Associated Press.

