Napier: PCSD to add 'duty to intervene' policy

Pima County sheriff Mark Napier said the suggest came from the community
Sheriff Napier told KGUN 9's Shawndrea Thomas that the suggestion came from a member of the community.
Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier
Posted at 3:57 PM, Jun 05, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier says some changes are coming to PCSD policies thanks to input from the community.

In an interview with KGUN 9, Napier said the department would be adding a policy requiring deputies to intervene when they see misconduct by a fellow deputy.

"We thought it was self-evident, that if you see a peer doing something that they should not be doing -- engaging in unconstitutional activity -- that you have a duty to intervene," Napier said. "We assumed that. Well, now what we're going to do is codify that as a matter of policy."

Napier said that the suggestion came from a citizen at a recent community meeting and called the policy "a good idea." The Tucson Police Department already has the policy in place, according to the police reform organization Campaign Zero.

