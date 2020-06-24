Movement raises awareness of discrimination at private, prep schools

An online movement is raising awareness about the discrimination some high school students face at private and prep schools.

One of many social media pages highlighting the issue is Black at Lovett. The organizers are two alumni who have taken submissions from students, parents and faculty, and share their experiences at the The Lovett School anonymously. Some of the stories go back decades.

“I guess one of the things that was kind of surprising, but also we all knew what was going on, was that we all shared a lot of the same stories and a lot of the same experiences with the same students, the same administrators, the same teachers,” said Allison Burns, co-creator of Black at Lovett.

The alumni have worked together using experiences from their current jobs to offer policy recommendations to Atlanta school and the community.

“We want to make this better for future black students who attend this school, and that's the driving force behind this and why we want this to be an effort of love, a labor of love in some ways,” said Ashley Jeffrey, co-creator of Black at Lovett.

Another page, True Colors of Columbia, highlights stories from Columbia Grammar & Preparatory School in New York. The co-creators just graduated and echo what they say needs to be done to help the next generation at these institutions.

“How many more discussions with the administration, petitions, and emails and meetings do we need to have until kids aren't being told that they're going to be lynched?” asked Lauren Gloster, co-creator of True Colors of Columbia.

While grateful for the education, the girls say they've felt the need to step in to help peers better understand racial differences. They're also worried current students might not speak up for fear of losing scholarships.

“We all felt very compelled to not only create a safe platform where students like us could share their experiences and their stories but could also feel a sense of unity and community as well,” said Imani Camara, co-creator of True Colors of Columbia.

We reached out to both schools.

Lovett sent us a statement saying they don't want anyone to feel silenced due to their identity. They're taking part in the dialogue and will use recommendations from a committee for the upcoming school year. Read their statement below:

“The Lovett School does not condone racism, nor do we want any member of our community to feel silenced due to their identity. We have engaged in a concerted effort to listen to many voices and engage in direct dialogue. All of these conversations will help inform the initial recommendations from our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion committee for the upcoming school year. We look forward to working together to take action to ensure that every child entrusted to us feels valued, heard, and a sense of belonging to The Lovett School.”

Columbia's head of school, Dr. William M. Donohue, says they're reading posts on the account, acknowledging and apologizing for systemic racism. They say they've hired a diversity consultant and laid out action steps. Read the school’s statement below: