Minneapolis City Council votes to rename street after George Floyd

John Minchillo/AP
FILE - Protesters gather at a memorial for George Floyd, June 1, 2020, in front of Cup Foods in Minneapolis. Floyd was killed May 25 while in police custody outside the store. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
Posted at 3:08 PM, Sep 21, 2020
The intersection in Minneapolis where George Floyd died will now be known as George Perry Floyd Jr Place.

The Minneapolis City Council approved on Friday of renaming the corner of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue.

Public Works Director Robin Hutcheson applied to get the street renamed.

The council said the name is commemorative, so mailing addresses won't change.

Floyd died while in police custody back in May. His death has led to protests worldwide, with activists calling for justice and racial equality.

