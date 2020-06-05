Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsAmerica in Crisis

Actions

MD Police searching for cyclist that tore down 'Black Lives Matter' posters, knocked down bystander

items.[0].image.alt
MD Police searching for cyclist that tore down 'Black Lives Matter' posters, knocked down bystander
Posted at 8:49 AM, Jun 05, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-05 11:49:39-04

Police are searching for a cyclist who was caught on video allegedly assaulting a group of people posting "Black Lives Matter" posters in a Maryland Park.

The Maryland-National Capital Park Police say the incident happened at the Capital Crescent Trail, located just outside of the Washington, D.C. district line.

Police say the cyclists approached the group of three young adults who were posting the flyers and told them to take them down.

He snatched a flyer out of the hands of one victim. Later, the cyclist later grabbed his bike and charged at the person filming the video, knocking him down.

The cyclist then rode down the path before turning around and yelling obscenities back at the group.

Police are searching for information that could identify the cyclist, and are patrolling the area on foot, bicycle and car.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

America In Crisis

America in Crisis

The latest information on the peaceful protests happening across the nation following the death of George Floyd.