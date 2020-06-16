Menu

Man arrested in Colorado for suspected role in Minneapolis police precinct fire

Dylan Robinson expected to appear in federal court in Denver Tuesday
John Minchillo/AP
Protesters set fires at the 3rd Precinct of the Minneapolis Police Department, Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Violent protests over the death of George Floyd, the black man who died in police custody, broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Posted at 11:42 AM, Jun 16, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-16 14:43:04-04

A 22-year-old man sought in connection to the burning of a Minneapolis Police Department precinct was captured by federal law enforcement officials this week in Breckenridge and will appear in federal court Tuesday afternoon in Denver.

Dylan Robinson, 22, was caught by U.S. Marshals and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), the Marshals Service tweeted Tuesday morning.

Denver jail records show Robinson was being held without bond Tuesday morning at the Downtown Detention Center on Marshals holds from other jurisdictions.

Robinson is expected to appear at 2 p.m. in the U.S. District Court of Colorado, though a federal official could not provide more details.

Branden Wolfe, of St. Paul, was charged with aiding and abetting arson by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Minnesota last week after he allegedly stole items from the MPD’s Third Precinct and tried to wear the equipment into a home improvement store.

The arrests come as part of a crackdown on violent protesters who burned the precinct on May 28 during protests over the death of George Floyd.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

This story was first reported by KMGH's Blair Miller.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

