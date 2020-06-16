Man arrested in Colorado for suspected role in Minneapolis police precinct fire

A 22-year-old man sought in connection to the burning of a Minneapolis Police Department precinct was captured by federal law enforcement officials this week in Breckenridge and will appear in federal court Tuesday afternoon in Denver.

Dylan Robinson, 22, was caught by U.S. Marshals and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), the Marshals Service tweeted Tuesday morning.

U.S. Marshals and @ATFHQ captured 22-year-old Dylan Robinson in Breckenridge, CO. He is one of several suspects wanted for the burning of a police station in Minneapolis, MN. on May 28: https://t.co/4ek2vZxxOB — U.S. Marshals (@USMarshalsHQ) June 16, 2020

Denver jail records show Robinson was being held without bond Tuesday morning at the Downtown Detention Center on Marshals holds from other jurisdictions.

Robinson is expected to appear at 2 p.m. in the U.S. District Court of Colorado, though a federal official could not provide more details.

Branden Wolfe, of St. Paul, was charged with aiding and abetting arson by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Minnesota last week after he allegedly stole items from the MPD’s Third Precinct and tried to wear the equipment into a home improvement store.

The arrests come as part of a crackdown on violent protesters who burned the precinct on May 28 during protests over the death of George Floyd.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

This story was first reported by KMGH's Blair Miller.