Louisville judge rules Breonna Taylor grand juror can speak about proceedings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- A Louisville judge has ruled that a grand juror involved in the Breonna Taylor case will be able to speak publicly about the proceedings.

Judge Annie O'Connell wrote the following in her Tuesday ruling:

The Court urges any grand juror who chooses to disclose their identity to do so with extreme caution, for to do so may result in a level of public attention and scrutiny over which this Court will have no control. Furthermore, this Order is not intended to coerce, compel, or even encourage any grand juror to come forward. It merely grants one grand juror's request to do so and gives others the option. Grand jury deliberations are a collaborative process. Any one grand juror's memory, opinions, and perceptions are their own. No one grand juror speaks for the others, nor does one’s statement carry any more weight than the others.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's office argued against the juror's request, contending that releasing grand jury evidence would permanently taint potential jurors in the trial of former Louisville Metro Police Department officer Brett Hankison.

Hankison was the only officer charged in the case and faces three felony counts of wanton endangerment. He pleaded not guilty.

You can read the full opinion by Judge O'Connell below:

This story was originally published by staff at WLEX.

