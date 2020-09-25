Attorneys for Breonna Taylor's family call for release of grand jury transcripts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Attorneys for Breonna Taylor’s family are calling for the transcripts in the grand jury proceedings to be released.

Civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump led a press conference at Louisville’s Jefferson Square Park on Friday to respond to the grand jury's decision not to charge the officers who shot the 26-year-old EMT with her killing.

“When we think about this grand jury proceeding, if you want us to accept the result, release the transcript, so we can have transparency,” said Crump.

Watch the attorneys’ comments below:

During the briefing, attorney Lonita Baker questioned whether Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's office presented the grand jury with charges for the killing of Taylor.

“Don’t tell us the grand jury made this determination, if it was your office’s determination,” said Baker.

On Wednesday, the Kentucky grand jury indicted one of the three Louisville police officers who entered Taylor's apartment in March and fatally shot the 26-year-old emergency medical technician. However, the indicted officer isn’t being charged in connection with Taylor’s killing, he’s being charged with wanton endangerment for shots fired into her neighbor’s apartment.

This story is breaking and will be updated.