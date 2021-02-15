LAPD investigating alleged Valentine's Day photo that mocked George Floyd's death

The Los Angeles Police Department said Saturday that it is investigating a complaint that a Valentine image mocking the death of George Floyd was circulating among officers.

According to the Los Angeles Times and ABC News, the Valentine included Floyd’s face and the words “you take my breath away.”

In a series of tweets on Saturday night, the LAPD confirmed that the complaint alleges that the photo was created “by a department employee.” However, the department has not yet identified the actual posting or who is alleged to have created it

“If found any employee or supervisor is directed to take possession and identify those present,” the LAPD said in its Twitter thread. “The Department will have zero tolerance for this type of behavior.”

A personnel complaint has been initiated and we are pursuing each allegation including interviewing the department member who brought it to our attention. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) February 14, 2021

If found any employee or supervisor is directed to take possession and identify those present. The Department will have zero tolerance for this type of behavior. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) February 14, 2021

The Los Angeles Times also reports that the LAPD is investigating two Instagram accounts that may be linked to department personnel, including a pro-police account called “Blue Line Mafia.”

Floyd died during an arrest in Minneapolis in May 2020. Bystander video from the incident showed a police officer kneeling on his neck for more than eight minutes as Floyd cried out that he couldn’t breathe.

Floyd’s death sparked several months of nationwide protests against police brutality, and four officers involved in the arrest are currently facing charges.

