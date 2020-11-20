Kyle Rittenhouse released from custody on $2 million cash bond

Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting and killing two people during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, has been released from jail on bond Friday.

A spokesperson with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department announced that Rittenhouse's attorney paid the $2 million cash bond that was set by a judge earlier this month.

Rittenhouse thus is no longer in custody at the Kenosha County Jail, according to the spokesperson.

On Oct. 30, an Illinois judge OK'ed the extradition of Rittenhouse back to Wisconsin to face homicide charges.

Rittenhouse is charged with first-degree intentional homicide for the death of 26-year-old Silver Lake resident Anthony Huber, attempted first-degree intentional homicide for the shooting of Gauge Grosskreutz, 26, of West Allis, and first-degree reckless homicide for the death of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, of Kenosha, according to a criminal complaint.

Rittenhouse is also charged with two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety for shooting his AR-15-style rifle toward other people in a crowd, and with possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.

The shooting happened on Aug. 25, after a white police officer shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back, paralyzing him from the waist down. The police shooting sparked massive protests in Kenosha and across the country. They also led to unrest in Kenosha, which brought Rittenhouse to Kenosha in the first place. He says he went with a friend to protect local businesses on the night he allegedly shot two people.

The case has become a rallying point for some, who see Rittenhouse as a patriot who was exercising his right to bear arms. Others accuse him of being a domestic terrorist who provoked violence by bringing a rifle to downtown Kenosha.

