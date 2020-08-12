Menu

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Timothy D. Easley/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2019 file photo, Kentucky Attorney General-elect Daniel Cameron makes his victory speech to the audience gathered at the Republican party celebration event in Louisville, Ky. Kentucky's attorney general asked for patience Thursday, June 18, 2020, as his office investigates the shooting death of a black woman by Louisville police and decides whether the police officers involved will face criminal charges. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)
Kentucky AG visits family of Breonna Taylor to 'personally express condolences'
Posted at 2:31 PM, Aug 12, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-12 17:31:22-04

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron met with the family of Breonna Taylor Wednesday.

Cameron's spokeswoman Elizabeth Kuhn said the meeting was an opportunity for the attorney general to personally express his condolences to Taylor's family.

Kuhn released the following statement after the meeting:

Attorney General Cameron was grateful today to meet with the family of Ms. Breonna Taylor, including Ms. Tamika Palmer, Ms. Juniyah Palmer, Ms. Bianca Austin, and the family's attorneys, as well as Christopher 2X from the Game Changers organization. The meeting provided an opportunity for Attorney General Cameron to personally express his condolences to the family. The investigation remains ongoing, and our Office of Special Prosecutions continues to review all the facts in the case to determine the truth.

Taylor, 26, was killed on March 13 by Louisville police executing a now-banned "no-knock" warrant.

One of the officers, Brett Hankison, was fired. The other officers involved in the case — Jon Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove — have been placed on administrative reassignment. None of the officers face criminal charges.

This story was originally reported by WLEX.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
