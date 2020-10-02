Breonna Taylor grand jury witness says police announced themselves in tapes released Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police who shot Breonna Taylor announced themselves as law enforcement before entering her apartment, according to grand jury testimony that was among hours of audio recordings released Friday.

The public now has a chance to see what evidence was presented by Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's office to a grand jury in the Taylor case, roughly 20 hours of recordings were released Friday. The release was rare since such material is normally kept secret.

“We knocked on the door, said police, waited I don’t know 10 or 15 seconds. Knocked again, said police, waited even longer,” Louisville police Lt. Shawn Hoover said in an interview recorded March 13, the same date Taylor was shot, and later played for the grand jury.

“So it was the third time that we were approaching, it had been like 45 seconds if not a minute,” Hoover said. “And then I said, `Let’s go, let’s breach it.’”

The recordings reveal who the grand jury heard from in relation to the case and what was said that led to the decision to charge former Louisville Metro Police Department Detective Brett Hankison with three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment in the March 13 incident.

The counts involve endangering Breonna Taylor's neighbors with his gunfire, and are not in connection with Taylor's death inside her home.

A court ruled that the content of the grand jury proceedings should be released.

A cash bond for Hankison was set at $15,000. The other officers involved in Taylor's death, Jon Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove, were not indicted. However, all three are currently the subject of an internal police investigation.

Staff is currently in the process of sifting through the 20-plus hours of audio. This story will be updated when more information is revealed.