Kentucky AG asks for patience in Breonna Taylor investigation

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron asked for patience from the public as his office investigates the shooting death of Breonna Taylor during a Thursday press conference in Frankfort.

Cameron's office has been tasked with investigating the police shooting that led to Taylor's death in her own home on March 13. Police entered Taylor's home on a no-knock warrant. When Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, shot at officers, thinking they were intruders, police returned fire, killing Taylor.

Cameron avoided answering questions about the investigation during Thursday's press conference but pleaded with Louisville and the rest of the country to be patient.

"We're working around the clock to have a thorough and fair investigation and are doing expeditiously," Cameron said.

Taylor's death is one of a handful of African Americans who have died at the hands of police officers or former police officers in 2020. The killings have prompted massive protests calling for an end to police brutality across the country.

George Floyd was killed on Memorial Day in police custody, and bystander video shows a police officer kneeling his neck for more than eight minutes. That officer, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with second-degree murder, and three other officers face charges in connection with Floyd's death.

Ahmaud Arbery was killed in February during a struggle with a former police officer and his son in Brunswick, Georgia. It wasn't until a video of the incident leaked to the public that the men involved in the shooting, Gregory and Travis McMichael, were arrested and charged with murder. A third man, William "Roddy" Bryan, has also been charged with murder in connection with Arbery's death.

On Friday, Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed in Atlanta during an altercation in a Wendy's parking lot. Brooks was able to wrestle a stun gun away from an officer and fired it in the direction of police as he fled. Former police officer Garrett Rolfe shot Brooks in the back twice, killing him. The Fulton County District Attorney alleges Rolfe kicked Brooks after shooting him, and alleged that Rolfe failed to treat Brooks' injuries immediately.