Jacob Blake is out of the hospital, attorney says

MILWAUKEE — Jacob Blake is out of the hospital and in a rehabilitation center, his attorney says.

Blake was in Froedtert Hospital since Aug. 23, when Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey fired seven rounds into Blake's back.

Blake's attorney says he left the hospital several weeks ago.

Blake's family said he had been paralyzed from the waist down. It appears his condition has improved somewhat, as he is now recovering in an unidentified rehabilitation center.

Blake was initially handcuffed to his hospital bed after the shooting. Police said at the time that the handcuffs were necessary because Blake still had an outstanding warrant on him. After he posted bond and with the help of local lawmakers, the handcuffs were removed, and the police officers guarding his door left.

Officer Sheskey has not been charged in the shooting. Sheskey's attorney says the officer believed at the time that Blake may have been trying to drive off with a woman's child.

On August 23, Officers were initially called to a domestic incident. There, they attempted to arrest Blake on an outstanding warrant for third degree sexual assault charges. Blake tried to get into his car, when the officer fired his service gun into Blake's back.

The shooting quickly became national news as protests erupted in Kenosha and across the U.S.

After a few nights of demonstrations in Kenosha, a 17-year-old man opened fire on the crowd, hitting three people. Two people died and the third was taken to the hospital. The teen, Kyle Rittenhouse, was arrested at his home in Illinois and he is now facing extradition to Wisconsin and charges in the shooting deaths.

This story originally reported by Jackson Danbeck on TMJ4.com.