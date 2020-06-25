Menu

Group surrounds NYPD officer, beats him in Lower Manhattan

Police have asked for help identifying two men wanted for attacking an NYPD officer in Lower Manhattan.
Posted at 3:28 PM, Jun 25, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-25 18:28:29-04

A group surrounded and attacked an NYPD officer in Lower Manhattan, police said Thursday.

Pictures released from the May 28 attack at Albany Street and West Avenue show two men accused in the attack. One man pushed the 37-year-old officer to the ground and punched him in the face.

The second man repeatedly struck the officer with his skateboard.

Police said the officer was treated for a bloody nose along with bruising and pain to the head and shoulder.

The NYPD has asked for help identifying the suspects.

This article was written by Aliza Chasan for WPIX.

