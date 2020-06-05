Man in viral video getting shoved by officers in stable condition, two officers suspended

Several news cameras captured an encounter with a 75-year-old man and police in riot gear in Buffalo, New York, on Thursday.

During the incident, police say one person was injured when he tripped and fell. Witnesses on scene reacted saying the individual was pushed by police while they were clearing the area. The man began to bleed from his ear.

Buffalo Police said two officers were suspended as video of the incident went viral.

The man is in serious condition, but is stable.

Buffalo is under a curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through and including Sunday.

The city's mayor, Byron Brown, issued a statement late Thursday night.

“Tonight, after a physical altercation between two separate groups of protesters participating in an illegal demonstration beyond the curfew, two Buffalo Police officers knocked down a 75-year-old man," Brown said. "The victim is in stable but serious condition at ECMC. I was deeply disturbed by the video, as was Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood. He directed an immediate investigation into the matter, and the two officers have been suspended without pay.

"After days of peaceful protests and several meetings between myself, Police leadership and members of the community, tonight’s event is disheartening. I hope to continue to build on the progress we have achieved as we work together to address racial injustice and inequity in the City of Buffalo. My thoughts are with the victim tonight.”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo concurred with the mayor.

"This incident is wholly unjustified and utterly disgraceful," Cuomo tweeted. "I've spoken with Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and we agree that the officers involved should be immediately suspended pending a formal investigation."





NOTE: VIDEO IS GRAPHIC