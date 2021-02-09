Georgia attorney general won't reassign cases against police

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's attorney general has denied a prosecutor's request to reassign two high-profile cases involving Atlanta police officers accused of using excessive force.

One of the cases deals with officers involved in a confrontation that led to Rayshard Brooks' fatal shooting.

Former Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe and another arrived at a Wendy's because Brooks' vehicle was parked in the drive. Brooks offered to lock his parked car and walk home, but the officers informed him he was under arrest. A struggle ensued,

Brooks tried to flee the scene after grabbing a stun gun. Rolfe then shot Brooks in the back.

Brooks later died at a local hospital.

The other involves police officers who pulled two college students from a car.

Fani Willis is Fulton County's new district attorney.

In a letter to Attorney General Chris Carr, she asked that the cases be reassigned outside of the county, based on concerns about her predecessor's actions in the cases.

Attorney General Chris Carr said any questionable actions on the part of Willis' predecessor were not enough to disqualify the new district attorney's office from the cases.