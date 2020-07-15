George Floyd's family to announce civil lawsuit Wednesday against city of Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Attorneys for George Floyd’s family are set to announce a civil lawsuit Wednesday against the city of Minneapolis and the police officers involved in his death.

Attorney Ben Crump planned a late-morning news conference in Minneapolis to detail the lawsuit. The press conference is expected to start at about 12 p.m. ET.

Floyd, a Black man who was handcuffed, died May 25 after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes as Floyd said he couldn’t breathe.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Three other officers at the scene — Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Kueng — are charged with aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and manslaughter.

Floyd's death on Memorial Day sparked worldwide protests with activists calling for justice and racial equality.