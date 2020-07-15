Menu

George Floyd's family to announce civil lawsuit Wednesday against city of Minneapolis

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Bebeto Matthews/AP
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump attends a memorial service for George Floyd at North Central University, on Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Minneapolis. Hollywood celebrities, musicians and political leaders gathered in front of the golden casket of George Floyd whose death at the hands of police sparked global protests. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Posted at 5:55 AM, Jul 15, 2020
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Attorneys for George Floyd’s family are set to announce a civil lawsuit Wednesday against the city of Minneapolis and the police officers involved in his death.

Attorney Ben Crump planned a late-morning news conference in Minneapolis to detail the lawsuit. The press conference is expected to start at about 12 p.m. ET.

Floyd, a Black man who was handcuffed, died May 25 after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes as Floyd said he couldn’t breathe.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Three other officers at the scene — Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Kueng — are charged with aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and manslaughter.

Floyd's death on Memorial Day sparked worldwide protests with activists calling for justice and racial equality.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.