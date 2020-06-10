George Floyd's brother to testify in House hearing on policing practices

A brother of George Floyd is expected to testify Wednesday in a House Judiciary Committee hearing regarding police practices and racial profiling.

Philonise Floyd will be one of about a dozen witnesses to testify during the hearing Wednesday. He'll be joined by Floyd family attorney Benjamin Crump. Other civil rights and activist leaders are also expected to testify.

Also expected to testify are Dan Bongino — a former Secret Service agent and ally of President Donald Trump — and other supporters of current police practices, according to ABC News.

The hearing comes a day after George Floyd was buried in Houston as largely peaceful demonstrations continue in his name in dozens of major cities across the country. Floyd died in police custody on Memorial Day after bystander video showed a police officer, Derek Chauvin kneeling on his neck for more than eight minutes. Four officers face charges in connection with Floyd's death, including Chauvin, who faces a second-degree murder charge.

The hearing also comes after Democrats introduced the Justice in Policing Act — a bill that proposes several changes to policing practices in the wake of Floyd's death. Among the changes proposed in the legislation is the limiting of legal protections for police, the creation of a national database of excessive-force incidents and the banning of police choke holds.