Former Atlanta police officer charged with killing Rayshard Brooks now in custody

Garrett Rolfe, the now fired Atlanta Police officer who shot Rayshard Brooks twice late Friday night, has turned himself into the Fulton County (Georgia) Jail on Thursday.

Bond has not been set for Rolfe as of Thursday afternoon.

Rolfe has been indicted on 11 charges, including murder. Investigators said Rolfe fired two shots at Brooks, resulting in the Brooks’ death.

Officer Devin Brosnan has been charged with aggravated assault and several violations of his oath of office. Brosnan was placed on administrative leave late Saturday.

As of late Thursday afternoon, Brosnan was no longer in custody after he was released on bond.

Brooks died on Friday night after Rolfe shot him in the parking lot of a Wendy’s restaurant.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations said that officers responded to a call of a man who fell asleep behind the wheel in a drive thru. The police accused Brooks of failing a field sobriety test, which prompted the officers to attempt to arrest Brooks.

Video of the incident showed that Brooks then struggled with officers over a Taser. As Brooks took off with a Taser in hand, Rolfe fatally shot Brooks.

Brooks was transported to the hospital, and he died during surgery.

