LIVE: Families of police brutality victims join activists at 2020 March on Washington

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On the 57th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech, civil rights leaders and families of police brutality victims will participate in the 2020 Virtual March on Washington.

Led by Martin Luther King, III, people from all over the country will virtually march on Friday to restore and recommit to the dream MLK Jr. defined in 1963. Thousands are also expected to gather at the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, where King gave his iconic speech.

Watch the March on Washington event below:

Loved ones of Jacob Blake, Trayvon Martin, Eric Garner, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor are all expected to take part in the event, as are multiple politicians.

Rev. William Barber will give the keynote address for the virtual march, followed by speeches from Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Cory Booker, Rep. Brenda Lawrence, Stacey Abrams, April Ryan, Tamika Mallory, Yusef Salaam, and more.

Musical performances are also planned. H.E.R., Macy Gray, BeBe Winans, and Lisa Ramey are some of the names expected to perform.

Organizers say the goal of the event is to channel the momentum for police accountability and call for reforms of the systems, structures, policies, and attitudes that enable police brutality and racial discrimination.

Organizers say they will also execute civic engagement effort, which will include registering participants to vote and encouraging them to participate in the Census.

“Our 2020 Virtual March on Washington is about asking everyone — from protesters in the streets to elected officials at all levels of government — to commit to pursuing a new agenda that prioritizes equity, justice, and equal opportunity for all,” said Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP. “As we approach the November elections, we must mobilize to vote like we’ve never done before.”

