Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsAmerica in Crisis

Actions

False claims of antifa protesters plague small U.S. cities

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Thousands of people participated in peaceful protests in Phoenix Tuesday night against the death of George Floyd while in custody of Minneapolis police.
phoenix protests.png
Posted at 10:53 AM, Jun 04, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-04 13:53:07-04

CHICAGO (AP) — In the days since President Donald Trump blamed antifa activists for an eruption of violence at protests over police killings of black people, social media has lit up with false rumors that the far-left-leaning group is transporting people to wreak havoc on cities.

Twitter even busted one of the instigators behind the fake social media chatter after determining that a tweet promising antifa planned to “move into residential areas” and “white” neighborhoods was sent by the white supremacy group Identity Evropa.

The tweet was shared hundreds of times and cited in online news articles before Twitter removed it Monday, a company spokesperson said.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

America In Crisis

America in Crisis

The latest information on the peaceful protests happening across the nation following the death of George Floyd.