Detroit police cruiser drove through crowd of protesters, video shows

DETROIT — A clash between Detroit police and protesters was caught on camera Sunday night.

Video shared on Twitter shows a group of protesters marching near Waterman and Vernor Highway in Detroit. The peaceful demonstrators surrounded a police cruiser, which pulls forward and into a group of protesters.

Some protesters jumped onto the hood of the vehicle as it pulled forward.

Leo Alvarado, who was at a nearby gas station, witnessed the altercation.

"Just so happened to be getting out with my wife when we heard a bunch of screaming and turned around, and cops were plowing through the crowd or started to drive through the crowd," Alvarado said. "Craziness. I've never seen anything like that in my life. Hopefully never again have to see anything like that."

Alvarado said a medic treated cuts and wounds that were on demonstrators' arms. The severity of injuries is currently not known.

Detroit police say they're looking into the incident.

