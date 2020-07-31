'Deadpool' actor Ryan Reynolds launches diversity program to give minorities production experience

Actor Ryan Reynolds launched a diversity program that will give minorities a chance to work in the film industry.

The "Deadpool" star launched "The Group Effort Initiative" to "invest in the talent and creativity of any and all under-represented communities who’ve felt this industry didn’t have room for their dreams."

The Group Effort Initiative is designed to invest in the talent and creativity of any and all under-represented communities who’ve felt this industry didn’t have room for their dreams. To register yourself, go to: https://t.co/DXMM9VuPhL #GroupEffort #MaximumEffort pic.twitter.com/TJ0FGUMe2l — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 31, 2020

The initiative plans to bring to 10-20 trainees of all-ages who are black, indigenous, people of color, or people from marginalized and excluded communities to give them a real-life experience of working on a film he's shooting in the fall.

"They will spend their days on set learning from professionals and getting real-life experience that they can then parlay into another job and another job and hopefully a career in the film industry," Reynolds said in the announcement.

Out of his salary, Reynolds said the trainees would be paid, and housing would be provided.