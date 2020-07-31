Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsAmerica in Crisis

Actions

'Deadpool' actor Ryan Reynolds launches diversity program to give minorities production experience

items.[0].image.alt
Invision
Brent N. Clarke/Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP
FILE - In this May 14, 2018 file photo, actor-producer Ryan Reynolds attends a special screening of his film, "Deadpool 2," at AMC Loews Lincoln Square in New York. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File)
'Deadpool' actor Ryan Reynolds launches diversity program to give minorities production experience
Posted at 3:04 PM, Jul 31, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-31 18:04:06-04

Actor Ryan Reynolds launched a diversity program that will give minorities a chance to work in the film industry.

The "Deadpool" star launched "The Group Effort Initiative" to "invest in the talent and creativity of any and all under-represented communities who’ve felt this industry didn’t have room for their dreams."

The initiative plans to bring to 10-20 trainees of all-ages who are black, indigenous, people of color, or people from marginalized and excluded communities to give them a real-life experience of working on a film he's shooting in the fall.

"They will spend their days on set learning from professionals and getting real-life experience that they can then parlay into another job and another job and hopefully a career in the film industry," Reynolds said in the announcement.

Out of his salary, Reynolds said the trainees would be paid, and housing would be provided.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Back to School Backpack SOS!