Curfews give sweeping powers to cops, but are often flouted

Alex Brandon/AP
Police begin to clear demonstrators gathered as they protest the death of George Floyd, Monday, June 1, 2020, near the White House in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Posted at 5:31 PM, Jun 02, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-02 20:31:00-04

From New York City to Fargo, North Dakota, cities across the United States say they are issuing curfews to keep the peace. But the deadlines aren’t hard and fast — many of them have exceptions for people heading to and from work, reporters, public transportation and even people buying groceries.

A curfew allows police the ability without any other reason to threaten to arrest or detain crowds of protesters that linger or groups that appear to be a danger to order.

Curfews have been installed in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Detroit, Denver. Philadelphia and hundreds of other cities and communities across the country

