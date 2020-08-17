Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsAmerica in Crisis

Actions

Crash, conflict blocks away from peaceful Portland protest

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
Federal officers deploy tear gas and crowd control munitions at demonstrators during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Crash, conflict blocks away from peaceful Portland protest
Posted at 2:25 PM, Aug 17, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-17 17:25:52-04

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Videos posted online appear to show a man punched and kicked unconscious by demonstrators just blocks away from a peaceful protest in Portland, Oregon.

News outlets report the man had been driving a truck that crashed downtown Sunday night.

Afterward, the man is seen sitting in the street.

A video showed the man apparently being punched and kicked in the head by demonstrators.

A police spokesperson told The Oregonian that the man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

According to The Oregonian, some people tried to hold the assailants back, while others rummaged through the man's truck.

A peaceful protest took place blocks away outside a U.S. courthouse.

Demonstrations, often violent, have happened nightly in Portland for more than two months following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The incident is still under investigation and no one has been arrested, The Oregonian reported.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IDOL ACROSS AMERICA LIVE VIRTUAL AUDITIONS ARE NOW OPEN!

American Idol Auditions