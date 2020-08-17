Crash, conflict blocks away from peaceful Portland protest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Videos posted online appear to show a man punched and kicked unconscious by demonstrators just blocks away from a peaceful protest in Portland, Oregon.

News outlets report the man had been driving a truck that crashed downtown Sunday night.

Afterward, the man is seen sitting in the street.

A video showed the man apparently being punched and kicked in the head by demonstrators.

A police spokesperson told The Oregonian that the man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

According to The Oregonian, some people tried to hold the assailants back, while others rummaged through the man's truck.

A peaceful protest took place blocks away outside a U.S. courthouse.

Demonstrations, often violent, have happened nightly in Portland for more than two months following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The incident is still under investigation and no one has been arrested, The Oregonian reported.