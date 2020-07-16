Committee to investigate Louisville mayor's handling of Breonna Taylor, David McAtee deaths

The Government Oversight and Audit Committee of the Louisville Metro Council passed an order to investigate Mayor Greg Fischer's handling of the deaths of Breonna Taylor and David McAtee as well as his handling on protesters.

The committee passed the order on Tuesday.

In a press release, the committee said that the "action and inaction of Fischer's administration" prompted them to open an investigation.

"Metro Council and the public at large seek to better understand these events and surrounding circumstances by examining the role of, decisions made by, and orders given by any officers of the consolidated local government and any board or commission," the city said in the statement. "This includes but not limited to Mayor Greg Fischer, his leadership team, and his administration (the “Administration”) and LMPD by and through its agents. Metro Council and the citizens of Louisville demand a transparent, public process whereby the truth of these events comes to light and critical missing information is revealed to help resolve the aforementioned issues and omissions."

Back on March 13, Taylor was shot eight times inside her home by police who were serving a no-knock warrant.

McAtee was shot back in June after police and the Kentucky National Guard were trying to disperse protesters, according to CNN.

See the full press release below:

