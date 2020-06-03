Co-owner of restaurant resigns after 'just shoot them all' comment on IG about Tampa protesters

The co-owner of the popular downtown Tampa Bay restaurant-bar Franklin Manor resigned from his position with Nocturnal Hospitality after receiving backlash for comments he posted on Instagram.

Oh Monday, Instagram user @officialthebody posted about Lanfranco Pescante leaving the comment "just shoot them all" on one of her post.

Immediately, Pescante received backlash for his comment, and users demanded everyone to not support the popular downtown Tampa restaurant-bar, along with the other restaurants he operates.

Aside from Franklin Manor, Pescante's company, Nocturnal Hospitality, operates Osteria Bar + Kitchen, Mole Y Abuela and Shibui Tampa.

"I gave this man over 11 HOURS to explain himself or remove the comment. He didn’t. He continued to comment on it." — @officialthebody

On Tuesday afternoon, Franklin manor shared the following on their Instagram account:

Pescante's comments come nearly a week after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

