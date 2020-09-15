City of Louisville agrees to settlement with family of Breonna Taylor, reports say

Attorneys for the family of Breonna Taylor have agreed to a legal settlement with the city of Louisville, Kentucky, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal and WAVE-TV.

Both local outlets report that the settlement includes a large payment to the Taylor family as well as reforms to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Breonna Taylor was shot and killed when plain-clothes narcotics detectives entered her apartment to serve a warrant. Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, says he fired a "warning shot" at the officers, thinking they were intruders. Officers then responded by firing dozens of bullets, leaving Taylor dead.

Walker was later arrested and charged after an officer was injured in the shooting. Charges against Walker were eventually dropped.

Walker has maintained that while police did knock on the door prior to entering, officers did not identify themselves before attempting to enter Taylor's apartment. Some neighbors have also said that they did not hear police announce themselves before entering the residence.

Taylor's death has already prompted a ban on "no-knock warrants" in Louisville. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky, has also introduced a bill that would ban such warrants nationally.

Taylor's death has been a flashpoint for protesters calling for an end of police brutality and systemic racism. Athletes and entertainers have publicly called for the arrest of the officers who were involved in the raid on Taylor's apartment.

One officer involved in the shooting, Det. Brett Hankinson, has been fired from the department. None of the officers have been charged with a crime.

This story is breaking and will be updated.