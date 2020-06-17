Buffalo protester suffered fractured skull, still unable to walk after being shoved by police

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A protester who was knocked down by police in Buffalo earlier this month suffered a fractured skull and has been unable to walk, his attorney said Saturday.

Kelly V. Zarcone says she was able to have a brief conversation with her client, 75-year-old Martin Gugino, before he said he needed to rest.

According to Zarcone, Gugino is appreciative of those concerned about him, but he is still focused on social issues rather than himself.

In a statement to CNN last Wednesday Zarcone said Gugino would be moved to a rehabilitation floor of the hospital and is expected to be released within two weeks.

In an additional statement Thursday, Zarcone said Gugino is beginning physical therapy.

"As heartbreaking as it is, his brain is injured and he is well aware of that now," she said. "He is looking forward to healing and determining what his 'new normal' might look like."

The two officers accused of knocking Gugino down, 32-year-old Robert McCabe and 39-year-old Aaron Torgalski, were suspended without pay and were charged with second-degree assault.

This story was originally published by WKBW in Buffalo, New York.