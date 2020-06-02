Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsAmerica in Crisis

Actions

Buffalo police officer leads protesters in 'We Shall Overcome' hymn

items.[0].videoTitle
Buffalo police officer leads protesters in 'We Shall Overcome' hymn
Buffalo police officer leads protesters in 'We Shall Overcome' hymn
Posted at 2:37 PM, Jun 02, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-02 17:50:34-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. – A powerful moment was caught on camera at an upstate New York protest.

Officer Armonde “Moe” Badger with the Buffalo Police Department led protesters in the hymn, “We Shall Overcome” on Tuesday.

In a video of Badger’s performance, you can see protesters gathered around the officer and singing along.

Badger is one of department’s two “singing cops” who use their vocal prowess for community outreach throughout the city.

The officer’s gesture comes at a time of volatility between law enforcement and demonstrators following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Floyd died in police custody on Memorial Day after a police officer pressed his knee against the 46-year-old's neck for several minutes, even as the man said, “I can’t breathe.”

That officer, Derek Chauvin, and three others involved have been fired. And, Chauvin has been charged with Floyd’s murder, but the other cops have not been arrested.

Since Floyd’s death, people across the world have taken to the streets to demand justice and to call for an end to systemic racism within law enforcement.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The pros and cons of homeschooling

Rebound

Free webinar on the pros and cons of homeschooling

We will break down the pros and cons of homeschooling in a free, live streaming REBOUND: Arizona webinar; June 3, 2020 from 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM. CLICK to RSVP or submit questions.